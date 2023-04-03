Braves vs. Cardinals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Monday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (2-1) and St. Louis Cardinals (2-1) squaring off at Busch Stadium has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:45 PM ET on April 3.
The Braves will give the nod to Charlie Morton against the Cardinals and Jake Woodford.
Braves vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, April 3, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
Braves vs. Cardinals Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Braves 6, Cardinals 4.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Cardinals
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Braves Performance Insights
- The Braves won 88, or 67.7%, of the 130 games they played as favorites last season.
- Last season, Atlanta won 81 of its 114 games, or 71.1%, when favored by at least -130 on the moneyline.
- The Braves have a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Atlanta was among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 789 total runs last season.
- The Braves had the fifth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.45).
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|March 30
|@ Nationals
|W 7-2
|Max Fried vs Patrick Corbin
|April 1
|@ Nationals
|W 7-1
|Spencer Strider vs Josiah Gray
|April 2
|@ Nationals
|L 4-1
|Jared Shuster vs MacKenzie Gore
|April 3
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Jake Woodford
|April 4
|@ Cardinals
|-
|TBA vs Steven Matz
|April 5
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Max Fried vs Miles Mikolas
|April 6
|Padres
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Blake Snell
|April 7
|Padres
|-
|TBA vs Nick Martínez
|April 8
|Padres
|-
|TBA vs Michael Wacha
