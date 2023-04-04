Predators vs. Golden Knights Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 4
The Vegas Golden Knights (48-22-7) and Nashville Predators (38-30-8) play at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, April 4 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Golden Knights knocked off the Minnesota Wild 4-3 in a shootout in their most recent game, while the Predators are coming off a 5-1 loss to the Dallas Stars.
Over the past 10 games, the Predators are 4-5-1 while scoring 23 goals against 33 goals conceded. On 28 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored three goals (10.7%).
Here is our prediction for who will secure the win in Tuesday's matchup.
Predators vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Tuesday
Our projection model for this contest predicts a final score of Predators 4, Golden Knights 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Predators (+110)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Computer Predicted Spread: Predators (-0.2)
Predators Splits and Trends
- The Predators have a record of 38-30-8 this season and are 10-8-18 in overtime matchups.
- In the 29 games Nashville has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 38 points.
- In 14 games this season when the Predators ended a game with just one goal, they earned a total of five points (2-11-1).
- When Nashville has scored two goals this season, they've earned 23 points (10-7-3 record).
- The Predators have earned 55 points in their 36 games with three or more goals scored.
- Nashville has scored a lone power-play goal in 25 games this season and has recorded 35 points from those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Nashville is 15-10-3 (33 points).
- The Predators have been outshot by opponents 47 times this season, and earned 51 points in those games.
|Golden Knights Rank
|Golden Knights AVG
|Predators AVG
|Predators Rank
|14th
|3.27
|Goals Scored
|2.74
|27th
|11th
|2.82
|Goals Allowed
|2.93
|12th
|15th
|31.8
|Shots
|29.7
|24th
|15th
|31.2
|Shots Allowed
|33.2
|26th
|18th
|20.7%
|Power Play %
|17.9%
|27th
|19th
|77.5%
|Penalty Kill %
|81.1%
|12th
Predators vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
