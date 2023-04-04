The Atlanta Hawks (39-39) are 3.5-point underdogs as they attempt to end a three-game road slide when they take on the Chicago Bulls (38-40) on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at United Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSSE. The matchup's over/under is 234.5.

Hawks vs. Bulls Odds & Info

  • When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSE
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Bulls -3.5 234.5

Hawks Betting Records & Stats

  • Atlanta has combined with its opponent to score more than 234.5 points in 42 of 78 games this season.
  • Atlanta's matchups this season have a 236.1-point average over/under, 1.6 more points than this game's point total.
  • Atlanta is 34-44-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Hawks have been chosen as underdogs in 32 games this year and have walked away with the win 11 times (34.4%) in those games.
  • Atlanta has a record of 4-8, a 33.3% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +145 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Atlanta has a 40.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Hawks vs. Bulls Over/Under Stats

Bulls vs Hawks Total Facts
Games Over 234.5 % of Games Over 234.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Bulls 21 26.9% 113.6 231.7 112.2 230.3 228.1
Hawks 42 53.8% 118.1 231.7 118.1 230.3 233.5

Additional Hawks Insights & Trends

  • Atlanta has gone 5-5 in its last 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.
  • The Hawks have gone over the total in four of their last 10 games.
  • Against the spread, Atlanta has an identical winning percentage (.436) at home (17-22-0 record) and on the road (17-22-0).
  • The Hawks put up 5.9 more points per game (118.1) than the Bulls give up to opponents (112.2).
  • Atlanta is 29-27 against the spread and 35-21 overall when it scores more than 112.2 points.

Hawks vs. Bulls Betting Splits

Bulls and Hawks Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Bulls 41-37 12-11 35-43
Hawks 34-44 8-7 43-35

Hawks vs. Bulls Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Bulls Hawks
113.6
Points Scored (PG)
 118.1
17
NBA Rank (PPG)
 4
22-6
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 29-27
20-8
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 35-21
112.2
Points Allowed (PG)
 118.1
7
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 25
37-21
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 22-8
36-22
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 24-6

