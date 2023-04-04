Marcell Ozuna Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Cardinals - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Marcell Ozuna -- 0-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Steven Matz on the hill, on April 4 at 7:45 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate (2022)
- Ozuna hit .226 with 19 doubles, 23 home runs and 31 walks.
- Ozuna had a base hit in 78 of 127 games last year (61.4%), with more than one hit in 23 of those contests (18.1%).
- He homered in 15.7% of his games in 2022 (20 of 127), including 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 37 of 127 games last year (29.1%), Ozuna picked up an RBI, and 16 of those games (12.6%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.
- He touched home plate in 45 of 127 games last year, with multiple runs in nine of those games.
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|62
|.222
|AVG
|.229
|.275
|OBP
|.273
|.417
|SLG
|.408
|23
|XBH
|19
|11
|HR
|12
|27
|RBI
|29
|56/16
|K/BB
|66/15
|2
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|63
|38 (59.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|40 (63.5%)
|10 (15.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|13 (20.6%)
|21 (32.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|24 (38.1%)
|9 (14.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|11 (17.5%)
|19 (29.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|18 (28.6%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Cardinals pitching staff was last in the league with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings last season.
- The Cardinals had the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.79).
- Cardinals pitchers combined to surrender 146 home runs (0.9 per game), the third-fewest in the big leagues.
- Matz will make his first start of the season for the Cardinals.
- The 31-year-old southpaw last appeared Monday, Oct. 3 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he came on in relief and went one scoreless inning.
- Last season he compiled a 5-3 record, a 5.25 ERA and a 1.25 WHIP over his 15 games.
