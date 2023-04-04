Onyeka Okongwu and the rest of the Atlanta Hawks will be facing off versus the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Okongwu totaled 14 points and two blocks in his previous game, which ended in a 132-130 win versus the Mavericks.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Okongwu, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Onyeka Okongwu Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 9.9 14.5 Rebounds 6.5 7.2 7.6 Assists -- 1.0 0.6 PRA -- 18.1 22.7 PR 16.5 17.1 22.1



Onyeka Okongwu Insights vs. the Bulls

Okongwu has taken 6.1 shots per game this season and made 4.0 per game, which account for 6.5% and 8.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

Okongwu's Hawks average 102.6 possessions per game, which ranks 12th among NBA teams, while the Bulls have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 20th with 101.4 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Bulls have given up 112.2 points per game, which is seventh-best in the NBA.

The Bulls are the 14th-ranked team in the league, giving up 43.0 rebounds per game.

The Bulls are the 23rd-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 26.1 assists per game.

Onyeka Okongwu vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/21/2022 40 18 11 1 0 5 0 12/11/2022 22 14 9 1 0 0 1

