Trae Young and the rest of the Atlanta Hawks will be facing the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, a 132-130 win over the Mavericks, Young tallied 24 points and 12 assists.

Below we will break down Young's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Trae Young Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 26.2 22.6 Rebounds 2.5 3.0 3.0 Assists 9.5 9.9 8.8 PRA 36.5 39.1 34.4 PR 26.5 29.2 25.6 3PM 1.5 2.1 1.6



Trae Young Insights vs. the Bulls

This season, he's put up 18.9% of the Hawks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 19.2 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 18.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.1 per game.

The Hawks rank 12th in possessions per game with 102.6. His opponents, the Bulls, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 20th with 101.4 possessions per contest.

The Bulls are the seventh-best defensive squad in the NBA, conceding 112.2 points per game.

Giving up 43.0 rebounds per game, the Bulls are the 14th-ranked squad in the league.

The Bulls allow 26.1 assists per game, 23rd-ranked in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Bulls are ranked 28th in the NBA, conceding 13.2 makes per contest.

Trae Young vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/23/2023 38 21 3 13 0 0 0 12/21/2022 38 34 6 6 7 0 1 12/11/2022 42 19 2 14 2 0 0

