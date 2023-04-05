Austin Riley -- 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the mound, on April 5 at 1:15 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Cardinals.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Game Time: 1:15 PM ET

1:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Riley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Austin Riley At The Plate (2022)

Riley recorded 168 hits and slugged .528.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball last season, he ranked 38th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.

Riley got a hit in 105 of 163 games a season ago, with multiple hits in 50 of those games.

He homered in 22.7% of his games in 2022 (37 of 163), including 5.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 59 of 163 games last season (36.2%), Riley picked up an RBI, and 22 of those games (13.5%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in 10 contests.

In 46.0% of his games last year (75 of 163), he scored at least one run, and in 15 (9.2%) he scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 80 GP 79 .297 AVG .249 .363 OBP .338 .601 SLG .456 45 XBH 34 24 HR 14 49 RBI 44 89/27 K/BB 79/31 1 SB 1 Home Away 82 GP 81 58 (70.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 47 (58.0%) 26 (31.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 24 (29.6%) 42 (51.2%) Games w/1+ Run 33 (40.7%) 24 (29.3%) Games w/1+ HR 13 (16.0%) 33 (40.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 26 (32.1%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)