After going 2-for-2 in his most recent game, Eddie Rosario and the Atlanta Braves take on the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Miles Mikolas) at 1:15 PM ET on Wednesday.

He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his last game against the Cardinals.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Eddie Rosario At The Plate (2022)

  • Rosario hit .212 with 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 17 walks.
  • Rosario reached base via a hit in 37 of 84 games last season (44.0%), including multiple hits in 15.5% of those games (13 of them).
  • He homered in 6.0% of his games last season (84 in all), leaving the ballpark in 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Rosario drove in a run in 16 games last season out 84 (19.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (3.6%). He drove in three or more runs in two games.
  • In 25 of 84 games last year (29.8%), he scored a run, including two games with multiple runs.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
43 GP 37
.176 AVG .252
.225 OBP .297
.305 SLG .353
8 XBH 10
4 HR 1
14 RBI 10
41/9 K/BB 27/8
1 SB 2
Home Away
45 GP 39
16 (35.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (53.8%)
5 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (20.5%)
14 (31.1%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (28.2%)
4 (8.9%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (2.6%)
10 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (15.4%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals had a collective 7.4 K/9 last season, the worst in the league.
  • The Cardinals had the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.79).
  • The Cardinals gave up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (146 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Mikolas (0-0) makes the start for the Cardinals, his second of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Thursday, the right-hander tossed 3 1/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up five earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
