The Washington Wizards (34-45) travel to face the Atlanta Hawks (40-39) after losing five consecutive road games. The matchup starts at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Hawks vs. Wizards matchup.

Hawks vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and NBCS-DC

BSSE and NBCS-DC Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Hawks vs. Wizards Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Hawks vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Hawks average 118.1 points per game (third in the league) while allowing 117.9 per contest (24th in the NBA). They have a +17 scoring differential overall.

The Wizards put up 113.2 points per game (20th in league) while giving up 114.2 per outing (17th in NBA). They have a -82 scoring differential.

The two teams combine to score 231.3 points per game, 1.7 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams combine to average 232.1 points per game, 0.9 fewer points than this contest's total.

Atlanta has compiled a 34-42-3 ATS record so far this year.

Washington has covered 37 times in 79 chances against the spread this season.

Hawks and Wizards NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Hawks +30000 +9000 -225 Wizards +100000 +90000 -

