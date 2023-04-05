Orlando Arcia Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Cardinals - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his last game, Orlando Arcia and the Atlanta Braves take on the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Miles Mikolas) at 1:15 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Cardinals.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Orlando Arcia At The Plate (2022)
- Arcia hit .244 with nine doubles, nine home runs and 21 walks.
- Arcia had a hit 38 times last season in 72 games (52.8%), including 12 multi-hit games (16.7%).
- In 10 of 72 games last year, he hit a home run (13.9%). He went deep in 3.8% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
- Arcia drove in a run in 29.2% of his 72 games last season, with two or more RBIs in 12.5% of those contests (nine). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
- In 30.6% of his games last year (22 of 72), he touched home plate at least one time, and in four (5.6%) he scored two or more runs.
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|32
|.239
|AVG
|.250
|.306
|OBP
|.327
|.376
|SLG
|.460
|7
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|5
|17
|RBI
|13
|26/10
|K/BB
|25/11
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|37
|18 (51.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|20 (54.1%)
|7 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (13.5%)
|9 (25.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (35.1%)
|4 (11.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (16.2%)
|11 (31.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (27.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranked last in MLB with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings last season.
- The Cardinals' 3.79 team ERA ranked ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals allowed the third-fewest home runs in baseball (146 total, 0.9 per game).
- Mikolas (0-0) gets the start for the Cardinals, his second of the season.
- His last time out came on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander went 3 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
