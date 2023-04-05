Ronald Acuña Jr. Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Cardinals - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 2-for-5 in his most recent game, Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Miles Mikolas) at 1:15 PM ET on Wednesday.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last appearance against the Cardinals.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate (2022)
- Acuna had an OBP of .356 while batting .266.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball last season, his batting average ranked 48th, his on-base percentage ranked 31st, and he was 77th in the league in slugging.
- Acuna picked up a hit in 67.5% of his games last year (83 of 123), with multiple hits in 37 of those contests (30.1%).
- He hit a long ball in 10.6% of his games in 2022 (13 of 123), including 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Acuna drove in a run in 34 games last season out 123 (27.6%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (8.9%). He drove in three or more runs in four games.
- In 47.2% of his games last year (58 of 123), he scored at least a run, and in 13 (10.6%) he scored more than once.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|58
|.268
|AVG
|.263
|.359
|OBP
|.353
|.460
|SLG
|.370
|23
|XBH
|16
|10
|HR
|5
|31
|RBI
|19
|62/30
|K/BB
|64/27
|13
|SB
|16
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|61
|42 (67.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|41 (67.2%)
|18 (29.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|19 (31.1%)
|33 (53.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|25 (41.0%)
|9 (14.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (6.6%)
|18 (29.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|16 (26.2%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals had a collective 7.4 K/9 last season, the worst in the league.
- The Cardinals' 3.79 team ERA ranked ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals gave up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (146 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Cardinals are sending Mikolas (0-0) out for his second start of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the righty tossed 3 1/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up five earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
