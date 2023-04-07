The Atlanta Hawks (41-39) are heavily favored (by 10.5 points) to extend a three-game home win streak when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (52-28) on Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.

Hawks vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and NBCS-PH

BSSE and NBCS-PH Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Hawks vs. 76ers Score Prediction

Prediction: 76ers 116 - Hawks 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. 76ers

Pick ATS: 76ers (+ 10.5)

76ers (+ 10.5) Pick OU: Under (236)



The Hawks have had less success against the spread than the 76ers this year, recording an ATS record of 35-43-2, as opposed to the 46-34-0 mark of the Sixers.

When it comes to exceeding the over/under in 2022-23, Atlanta does it more often (55% of the time) than Philadelphia (52.5%).

The Hawks have a .617 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (29-18) this season while the 76ers have a .458 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (11-13).

Hawks Performance Insights

Atlanta has been led by its offense, as it ranks third-best in the NBA by putting up 118.3 points per game. It ranks 24th in the league in points allowed (117.9 per contest).

This year, the Hawks rank 18th in the league in assists, delivering 24.9 per game.

With 10.8 treys per game, the Hawks rank 24th in the NBA. They have a 35.4% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranks 19th in the league.

Atlanta is attempting 61.9 two-pointers per game this year, which account for 67% of the shots it has taken (and 75.8% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 30.4 three-pointers per contest, which are 33% of its shots (and 24.2% of the team's buckets).

