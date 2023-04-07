The injury report for the Atlanta Hawks (41-39) ahead of their matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers (52-28) currently includes only one player. The matchup begins at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, April 7 from State Farm Arena.

The Hawks came out on top in their most recent matchup 134-116 against the Wizards on Wednesday. Trae Young put up 25 points, two rebounds and 16 assists for the Hawks.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG De'Andre Hunter SF Questionable Knee 15.4 4.3 1.4

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Today

76ers Injuries: James Harden: Out (Achilles), Tobias Harris: Questionable (Hip), PJ Tucker: Out (Calf), Joel Embiid: Out (Calf), De'Anthony Melton: Questionable (Calf), Tyrese Maxey: Out (Neck), Jaden Springer: Questionable (Ankle)

Hawks vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: BSSE and NBCS-PH

Hawks Season Insights

The 118.3 points per game the Hawks score are 7.6 more points than the 76ers give up (110.7).

When Atlanta totals more than 110.7 points, it is 39-21.

The Hawks have seen an uptick in scoring lately, putting up 124.9 points per game in their last 10 contests, 6.6 points more than the 118.3 they've scored this season.

Atlanta knocks down 10.8 three-pointers per game (24th in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.8. It shoots 35.4% from deep while its opponents hit 35.3% from long range.

The Hawks average 115.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (fifth in the league), and give up 116.3 points per 100 possessions (27th in the NBA).

Hawks vs. 76ers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Hawks -11 236

