On Friday, Ronald Acuna Jr. (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a double) and the Atlanta Braves play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Nick Martinez. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Padres Starter: Nick Martínez
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

  • Acuna leads Atlanta with an OBP of .429, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .613.
  • Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 33rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 34th and he is 37th in slugging.
  • Acuna is batting .400 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
  • Acuna has picked up a hit in 85.7% of his seven games this season, with multiple hits in 57.1% of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in two of seven games played this season, and in 5.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Acuna has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored in six of seven games (85.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
1 GP 6
1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (66.7%)
1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (83.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The Padres pitching staff is 16th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres' 5.06 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Padres rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (nine total, 1.3 per game).
  • Martinez (0-1) starts for the Padres, his second of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed seven innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old's 5.14 ERA ranks 47th, 1.143 WHIP ranks 34th, and 6.4 K/9 ranks 45th.
