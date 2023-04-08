Eddie Rosario Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Padres - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Eddie Rosario -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the San Diego Padres, with Michael Wacha on the hill, on April 8 at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is batting .222 with a double and a walk.
- In three of six games this season, Rosario has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- In six games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Rosario has not driven in a run this season.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|4
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 13th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.93).
- The Padres rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (10 total, 1.3 per game).
- Wacha (1-0) gets the start for the Padres, his second of the season.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
