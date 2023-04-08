Harris English is in the field at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia for the 2023 Masters Tournament, taking place from April 6 - 9.

Harris English Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, English has finished better than par on six occasions, while also carding three bogey-free rounds and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score four times in his last 14 rounds.

English has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

English has finished in the top five in one of his past five appearances.

He has made the cut in two of his past five appearances.

English has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five tournaments. During that same span, he's posted a better-than-average score twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 32 -5 278 0 12 1 2 $2.9M

Masters Tournament Insights and Stats

English has had an average finish of 32nd with a personal best of 21st at this tournament.

In his past three appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend twice.

English last competed at this event in 2021 and finished 21st.

This course is set up to play at 7,545 yards, 251 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

In the past year, PGA Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Augusta National Golf Club has a recent scoring average of +1.

Augusta National Golf Club checks in at 7,545 yards, 266 yards longer than the average course English has played in the past year (7,279 yards).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -5. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of +1.

English's Last Time Out

English finished in the 13th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at THE PLAYERS Championship, with an average of 3.38 strokes.

He averaged 4.30 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at THE PLAYERS Championship, which landed him in the 17th percentile of the field.

English was better than 76% of the competitors at THE PLAYERS Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.67.

English did not record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at THE PLAYERS Championship (the tournament average was 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at THE PLAYERS Championship, English recorded three bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.7).

English's two birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at THE PLAYERS Championship were less than the tournament average (5.1).

At that most recent outing, English's showing on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (the field's average was worse, at 7.1).

English ended THE PLAYERS Championship underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.1), with four on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at THE PLAYERS Championship, English outperformed the tournament average of 1.3 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

Masters Tournament Time and Date Info

Date: April 6 - 9, 2023

April 6 - 9, 2023 Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Par: 72 / 7,545 yards

72 / 7,545 yards English Odds to Win: +25000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

