JT Poston will play in the 2023 Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia at Augusta National Golf Club from April 6 - 9.

JT Poston Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Poston has shot better than par on five occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has posted one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 14 rounds.

Poston has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Poston has finished in the top 10 once in his past five events.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut twice.

Poston has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 21 -9 274 1 18 3 6 $4.7M

Masters Tournament Insights and Stats

Poston missed the cut when he last played this event, which was in 2020.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,294 yards in the past year, while Augusta National Golf Club is set for a longer 7,545 yards.

In the past year, PGA Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Augusta National Golf Club has a recent scoring average of +1.

Courses that Poston has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,264 yards, 281 yards shorter than the 7,545-yard Augusta National Golf Club this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -6. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of +1.

Poston's Last Time Out

Poston was above average on the 20 par-3 holes at the Valspar Championship, averaging 3.05 strokes to finish in the 71st percentile of competitors.

He finished in the 90th percentile on par 4s at the Valspar Championship, averaging 4.00 strokes on those 36 holes.

Poston was better than 42% of the golfers at the Valspar Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.75.

Poston recorded a birdie or better on three of 20 par-3s at the Valspar Championship, better than the field average of 1.4.

On the 20 par-3s at the Valspar Championship, Poston recorded four bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 3.4).

Poston's six birdies or better on par-4s at the Valspar Championship were more than the field average of 3.3.

At that last outing, Poston carded a bogey or worse on six of 36 par-4s, equal to the field average.

Poston finished the Valspar Championship with a birdie or better on six of the 16 par-5s, bettering the field's average of 4.3.

On the 16 par-5s at the Valspar Championship, Poston carded two bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 1.3.

Masters Tournament Time and Date Info

Date: April 6 - 9, 2023

April 6 - 9, 2023 Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Par: 72 / 7,545 yards

72 / 7,545 yards

