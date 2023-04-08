After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Orlando Arcia and the Atlanta Braves take on the San Diego Padres (who will start Michael Wacha) at 7:20 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
  • TV Channel: BSSE
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

  • Arcia is batting .323 with two doubles, two home runs and two walks.
  • Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 50th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 77th and he is 39th in slugging.
  • In six of eight games this year (75.0%), Arcia has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of eight games played this season, and in 6.1% of his plate appearances.
  • Arcia has driven in a run in three games this year (37.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In five games this year (62.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 6
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Padres' 4.93 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (10 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Padres will send Wacha (1-0) out for his second start of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
