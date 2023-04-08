Phil Mickelson will be among those at the 2023 Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia at Augusta National Golf Club from April 6 - 9.

Looking to place a bet on Mickelson at the Masters Tournament this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Phil Mickelson Insights

Over his last 13 rounds, Mickelson has shot under par five times, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 13 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 13 rounds, Mickelson has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

In his past five tournaments, Mickelson finished outside the top 20.

He has made the cut in one of his past five events.

Mickelson has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 2 0 0 0 0 $0

Masters Tournament Insights and Stats

In Mickelson's previous 10 appearances in this tournament, he has finished among the top five two times. His average finish has been 26th.

Mickelson has eight made cuts in his past 10 appearances at this tournament.

Mickelson last competed at this event in 2021 and finished 21st.

Augusta National Golf Club will play at 7,545 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,294.

Golfers at Augusta National Golf Club have averaged a score of +1 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 during the past year.

The courses that Mickelson has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,276 yards, while Augusta National Golf Club will be 7,545 yards this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -1. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of +1.

Mickelson's Last Time Out

Mickelson finished in the sixth percentile on the four par-3 holes at The Open Championship, with an average of 3.50 strokes.

His 4.14-stroke average on the 28 par-4 holes at The Open Championship was poor, putting him in the 15th percentile of the field.

On the four par-5 holes at The Open Championship, Mickelson shot better than only 29% of the field (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Mickelson failed to record a birdie on any of the four par-3s at The Open Championship (the other competitors averaged 0.5).

On the four par-3s at The Open Championship, Mickelson recorded more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (1.2).

Mickelson carded fewer birdies or better (four) than the field average of 9.1 on the 28 par-4s at The Open Championship.

In that most recent tournament, Mickelson's showing on the 28 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (the field's average was worse, at 7.9).

Mickelson finished The Open Championship registering a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, compared to the field average of 2.7 on the four par-5s.

The field at The Open Championship averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the four par-5s, but Mickelson finished without one.

Masters Tournament Time and Date Info

Date: April 6 - 9, 2023

April 6 - 9, 2023 Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Par: 72 / 7,545 yards

72 / 7,545 yards Mickelson Odds to Win: +20000

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.