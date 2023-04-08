From April 6 - 9, Shane Lowry will take to the course at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia to play in the 2023 Masters Tournament. It's a par-72 that spans 7,545 yards, with a purse of $15,000,000.00 up for grabs.

Looking to place a wager on Lowry at the Masters Tournament this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Shane Lowry Insights

Lowry has finished better than par 11 times and carded 13 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds.

He has recorded a top-five score in one of his last 18 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Over his last 18 rounds, Lowry has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on nine occasions.

Lowry has finished in the top five once in his past five events.

In his past five events, Lowry has finished within five shots of the leader once. He posted a score that was better than average three times.

Lowry has made the cut in four consecutive tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 17 26 -4 281 0 15 3 4 $3M

Masters Tournament Insights and Stats

Lowry has one top-five finish in his past seven appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been 22nd.

Lowry has made the cut in four of his past seven appearances at this tournament.

The most recent time Lowry played this event was in 2022, and he finished third.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,294 yards in the past year, while Augusta National Golf Club is set for a longer 7,545 yards.

Golfers at Augusta National Golf Club have averaged a score of +1 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 during the past year.

Augusta National Golf Club checks in at 7,545 yards, 224 yards longer than the average course Lowry has played in the past year (7,321 yards).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -2. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of +1.

Lowry's Last Time Out

Lowry was in the 44th percentile on par 3s at THE PLAYERS Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.08 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at THE PLAYERS Championship, which landed him in the 60th percentile among all competitors.

On the 16 par-5 holes at THE PLAYERS Championship, Lowry was better than 90% of the competitors (averaging 4.44 strokes).

Lowry carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at THE PLAYERS Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at THE PLAYERS Championship, Lowry carded four bogeys or worse (the field averaged 2.7).

Lowry carded more birdies or better (nine) than the tournament average of 5.1 on the 40 par-4s at THE PLAYERS Championship.

At that most recent outing, Lowry's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse 11 times (compared to the field's better average, 7.1).

Lowry finished THE PLAYERS Championship registering a birdie or better on eight par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 5.1 on the 16 par-5s.

The field at THE PLAYERS Championship averaged 1.3 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Lowry finished without one.

Masters Tournament Time and Date Info

Date: April 6 - 9, 2023

April 6 - 9, 2023 Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Par: 72 / 7,545 yards

72 / 7,545 yards Lowry Odds to Win: +5000

