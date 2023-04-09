The Boston Celtics (56-25) host the Atlanta Hawks (41-40) after winning six home games in a row. The Celtics are favored by 6.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, April 9, 2023.

Hawks vs. Celtics Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Time: 1:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Venue: TD Garden

Hawks vs. Celtics Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 121 - Hawks 111

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Celtics

Pick ATS: Celtics (- 6.5)

The Celtics (43-35-3 ATS) have covered the spread 53.1% of the time, 9.9% more often than the Hawks (35-44-2) this season.

Boston covers the spread when it is a 6.5-point favorite or more 44.2% of the time. That's less often than Atlanta covers as an underdog of 6.5 or more (60%).

Atlanta and its opponents have gone over the over/under 55.6% of the time this season (45 out of 81). That's more often than Boston and its opponents have (42 out of 81).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Hawks are 12-21, while the Celtics are 52-21 as moneyline favorites.

Hawks Performance Insights

Offensively, Atlanta is the second-best team in the NBA (118.5 points per game). On defense, it is 25th (118.1 points allowed per game).

This season the Hawks are ranked 18th in the league in assists at 25 per game.

Beyond the arc, the Hawks are 24th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (10.8). They are 21st in 3-point percentage at 35.3%.

In 2022-23, Atlanta has taken 33% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 67% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 24.1% of Atlanta's buckets have been 3-pointers, and 75.9% have been 2-pointers.

