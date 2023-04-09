Hawks vs. Celtics: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - April 9
On Sunday, April 9, 2023 at TD Garden, the Boston Celtics (56-25) will be attempting to build on a six-game home winning run when taking on the Atlanta Hawks (41-40). It airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Celtics vs. Hawks matchup.
Hawks vs. Celtics Game Info
- Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
Hawks vs. Celtics Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Celtics Moneyline
|Hawks Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Celtics (-7)
|-
|-275
|+230
|BetMGM
|Celtics (-6.5)
|-
|-275
|+220
|Tipico
|Celtics (-6.5)
|-
|-280
|+235
Hawks vs. Celtics Betting Trends
- The Celtics' +529 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 117.9 points per game (fourth in the NBA) while allowing 111.4 per outing (fourth in the league).
- The Hawks put up 118.5 points per game (second in league) while allowing 118.1 per contest (25th in NBA). They have a +30 scoring differential.
- Boston has covered 44 times in 81 games with a spread this season.
- Atlanta has covered 35 times in 81 games with a spread this year.
Hawks and Celtics NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Hawks
|+35000
|+11000
|-309
|Celtics
|+320
|+160
|-
