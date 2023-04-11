The Miami Heat are 4.5-point favorites heading into a Play-in game in the NBA Playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena on Tuesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The matchup's over/under is set at 226.5.

Hawks vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: TNT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Heat -4.5 226.5

Hawks Betting Records & Stats

Atlanta has played 58 games this season that ended with a combined score over 226.5 points.

Atlanta's games this year have had a 236.6-point total on average, 10.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this year, Atlanta has compiled a 36-46-0 record against the spread.

The Hawks have been victorious in 12, or 35.3%, of the 34 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Atlanta has a record of 4-5, a 44.4% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +165 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Atlanta has a 37.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Hawks vs. Heat Over/Under Stats

Heat vs Hawks Total Facts Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Heat 24 29.3% 109.5 227.9 109.8 227.9 219.6 Hawks 58 70.7% 118.4 227.9 118.1 227.9 233.4

Additional Hawks Insights & Trends

Atlanta has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall over its last 10 games.

The Hawks have gone over the total in seven of their last 10 outings.

Atlanta has the same winning percentage against the spread (.439) at home (18-23-0 record) and on the road (18-23-0) this year.

The Hawks' 118.4 points per game are 8.6 more points than the 109.8 the Heat give up.

When it scores more than 109.8 points, Atlanta is 33-29 against the spread and 39-23 overall.

Hawks vs. Heat Betting Splits

Heat and Hawks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Heat 30-52 8-22 41-41 Hawks 36-46 9-6 47-35

Hawks vs. Heat Point Insights

Scoring Insights Heat Hawks 109.5 Points Scored (PG) 118.4 30 NBA Rank (PPG) 3 11-5 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 33-29 13-3 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 39-23 109.8 Points Allowed (PG) 118.1 2 NBA Rank (PAPG) 25 26-39 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 20-3 39-26 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 20-3

