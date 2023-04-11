Orlando Arcia Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Reds - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
After going 2-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game, Orlando Arcia and the Atlanta Braves face the Cincinnati Reds (who will hand the ball to Luis Cessa) at 7:20 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) against the Reds.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Luis Cessa
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Orlando Arcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia has two doubles, two home runs and four walks while batting .341.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 21st, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is 44th in the league in slugging.
- Arcia has picked up a hit in 72.7% of his 11 games this season, with multiple hits in 36.4% of them.
- He has homered in two of 11 games played this season, and in 4.4% of his plate appearances.
- Arcia has driven in a run in four games this year (36.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in seven games this year (63.6%), including multiple runs in three games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|6
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 10.4 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
- The Reds have a 4.55 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (seven total, 0.8 per game).
- The Reds will look to Cessa (0-0) in his second start of the season.
- His most recent appearance was in relief on Monday when the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves while allowing hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.