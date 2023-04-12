On Wednesday, Sean Murphy (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Atlanta Braves face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Greene. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Sean Murphy At The Plate

  • Murphy is hitting .214 with three doubles, a home run and 10 walks.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 144th, his on-base percentage ranks 34th, and he is 96th in the league in slugging.
  • In three of nine games this year (33.3%), Murphy has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this year.
  • In three games this year, Murphy has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In three of nine games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 3
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The Reds pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB with a collective 10 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds' 4.86 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combine to allow nine home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
  • Greene (0-0) pitches for the Reds to make his third start this season.
  • His last time out was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves while allowing hits.
