How to Watch the Predators vs. Wild Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 13
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Wild travel to face the Nashville Predators on Thursday, April 13, with the Predators victorious in three consecutive home games.
You can watch on ESPN+, BSSO, BSN, and BSWIX to see the Predators meet the Wild.
Predators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, BSN, and BSWIX
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
Predators vs. Wild Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|2/19/2023
|Wild
|Predators
|4-3 MIN
|11/15/2022
|Predators
|Wild
|2-1 NAS
Predators Stats & Trends
- The Predators rank 12th in goals against, giving up 229 total goals (2.9 per game) in NHL play.
- The Predators' 216 total goals (2.7 per game) rank 28th in the league.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Predators have gone 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Predators have given up 2.5 goals per game (25 total) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.1 goals-per-game average (21 total) over that time.
Predators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Roman Josi
|67
|18
|41
|59
|29
|24
|-
|Matt Duchene
|71
|22
|34
|56
|60
|35
|52.9%
|Tyson Barrie
|83
|13
|41
|54
|44
|31
|-
|Filip Forsberg
|50
|19
|23
|42
|29
|34
|0%
|Thomas Novak
|49
|17
|24
|41
|15
|24
|44.3%
Wild Stats & Trends
- The Wild have one of the top defenses in the NHL, allowing 215 total goals (2.6 per game), fifth in the NHL.
- With 236 goals (2.9 per game), the Wild have the league's 24th-ranked offense.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Wild are 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Wild have allowed 2.6 goals per game (26 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) during that time.
Wild Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kirill Kaprizov
|67
|40
|35
|75
|54
|50
|40%
|Mats Zuccarello
|78
|22
|45
|67
|44
|45
|40%
|Matthew Boldy
|81
|31
|32
|63
|43
|51
|54.6%
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|78
|23
|37
|60
|14
|44
|49.4%
|Marcus Johansson
|80
|19
|27
|46
|31
|31
|44.2%
