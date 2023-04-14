Sean Murphy Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Royals - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
After going 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game, Sean Murphy and the Atlanta Braves face the Kansas City Royals (who will hand the ball to Brady Singer) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Reds.
Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Sean Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy has four doubles, a home run and 10 walks while hitting .219.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 145th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage, and 91st in slugging.
- This season, Murphy has tallied at least one hit in four of 10 games (40.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in one of 10 games, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
- Murphy has driven in a run in four games this season (40.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In three of 10 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|3
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (33.3%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Royals have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.30).
- The Royals rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (14 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Royals are sending Singer (1-0) to make his third start of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
