Nikola Jokic and his Denver Nuggets teammates take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 10:30 PM ET on Sunday.

Jokic, in his last appearance, had six points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists and two steals in a 118-114 loss to the Jazz.

Below we will break down Jokic's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Nikola Jokic Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 24.5 24.6 Rebounds 12.5 11.8 12 Assists 9.5 9.8 8.9 PRA 46.5 46.1 45.5 PR -- 36.3 36.6 3PM 0.5 0.8 0.4



Nikola Jokic Insights vs. the Timberwolves

This season, Nikola Jokic has made 9.4 shots per game, which adds up to 18.1% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 5.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.8 per game.

Jokic's opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking seventh, averaging 104 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average 99.5 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Timberwolves have given up 115.8 points per game, which is 18th-best in the league.

The Timberwolves give up 44.7 rebounds per contest, ranking 22nd in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Timberwolves are ranked 10th in the league, allowing 25 per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Timberwolves are ranked 16th in the NBA, allowing 12.3 makes per game.

Nikola Jokic vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/7/2023 28 20 12 16 0 1 1 1/18/2023 31 31 11 13 0 0 1 1/2/2023 33 24 7 9 1 0 2

