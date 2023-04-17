After hitting .351 with a double, a home run, six walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves face the San Diego Padres (who will start Ryan Weathers) at 9:40 PM ET on Monday.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-2 with an RBI against the Royals.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Riley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Austin Riley At The Plate

  • Riley has two doubles, three home runs and 10 walks while hitting .322.
  • Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 34th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 31st and he is 48th in slugging.
  • Riley enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .368 with one homer.
  • In 87.5% of his games this season (14 of 16), Riley has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (25.0%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has homered in 18.8% of his games this year, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Riley has driven in a run in eight games this year (50.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in nine of 16 games (56.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 9
6 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (88.9%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (33.3%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (66.7%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
  • The Padres have a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Padres rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (17 total, one per game).
  • The Padres will look to Weathers (1-0) in his third start this season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the lefty threw five innings against the New York Mets, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.