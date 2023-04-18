Braves vs. Padres: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves play Xander Bogaerts and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park on Tuesday. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
Bookmakers list the Braves as -135 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Padres +115 moneyline odds. The over/under is 7.5 runs for this game (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds on the under).
Braves vs. Padres Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: BSSD
- Location: San Diego, California
- Venue: PETCO Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Braves
|-135
|+115
|7.5
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Braves Recent Betting Performance
- In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Braves have a record of 7-3.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Braves' last 10 games.
Braves Betting Records & Stats
- The Braves have won 73.3% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (11-4).
- Atlanta has a 9-2 record (winning 81.8% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.
- The Braves have a 57.4% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Atlanta has played in 17 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total nine times (9-7-1).
- The Braves have had a run line set for just one matchup this season, and they covered.
Braves Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|4-3
|9-1
|5-1
|8-3
|8-3
|5-1
