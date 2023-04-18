Donovan Mitchell and Julius Randle are two players to watch on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, when the Cleveland Cavaliers (51-31) square off against the New York Knicks (47-35) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Knicks

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18

Tuesday, April 18 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cavaliers' Last Game

The Knicks knocked off the Cavaliers, 101-97, on Saturday. Jalen Brunson poured in a team-high 27 points for the Knicks, and Mitchell had 38 for the Cavaliers.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Donovan Mitchell 38 5 8 3 1 6 Darius Garland 17 0 1 4 1 2 Jarrett Allen 14 14 4 0 0 0

Knicks' Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Brunson 27 2 2 2 0 1 Julius Randle 19 10 4 2 0 3 Josh Hart 17 10 2 1 0 1

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Mitchell puts up a team-leading 28.3 points per game. He is also averaging 4.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists, shooting 48.4% from the field and 38.6% from beyond the arc with 3.6 made 3-pointers per contest (third in league).

Evan Mobley averages a team-best 9 rebounds per game. He is also putting up 16.2 points and 2.8 assists, shooting 55.4% from the field.

Darius Garland paces the Cavaliers at 7.8 assists per game, while also putting up 2.7 rebounds and 21.6 points. He is seventh in the league in assists.

Jarrett Allen is posting 14.3 points, 1.7 assists and 9.8 rebounds per contest.

Caris LeVert averages 12.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.

Knicks Players to Watch

Randle is averaging team highs in points (25.1 per game) and rebounds (10). And he is producing 4.1 assists, making 46% of his shots from the floor and 34.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 triples per game.

Brunson is the Knicks' top assist man (6.2 per game), and he averages 24 points and 3.5 rebounds.

The Knicks get 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game from Immanuel Quickley.

RJ Barrett gives the Knicks 19.6 points, 5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He also averages 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Josh Hart gives the Knicks 9.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Donovan Mitchell CLE 29.1 4.1 2.8 0.9 0.5 3.7 Immanuel Quickley NY 22.6 4.5 5.2 1.7 0.2 3.1 Evan Mobley CLE 13.8 8.8 3.2 0.6 1.9 0.2 Quentin Grimes NY 20.2 4.3 3.5 1.1 0.1 4.4 Darius Garland CLE 14.7 1.6 5.3 1 0.3 1.2 Mitchell Robinson NY 6.4 10.1 1 1 2.7 0

