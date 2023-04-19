After batting .250 with a double, two home runs, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves face the San Diego Padres (who will hand the ball to Nick Martinez) at 4:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Padres.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: PETCO Park

Padres Starter: Nick Martínez

TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley has two doubles, four home runs and 10 walks while batting .294.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 51st in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and 52nd in slugging.

Riley has had a hit in 15 of 18 games this season (83.3%), including multiple hits four times (22.2%).

In four games this year, he has gone deep (22.2%, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate).

In nine games this year (50.0%), Riley has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 10 of 18 games (55.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 11 6 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (81.8%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (63.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (36.4%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (63.6%)

Padres Pitching Rankings