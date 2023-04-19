Braves vs. Padres: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The San Diego Padres and Xander Bogaerts hit the field at PETCO Park against Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday.
Oddsmakers list the Braves as -120 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Padres +100 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 9 runs for this game (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds to go under).
Braves vs. Padres Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: BSSD
- Location: San Diego, California
- Venue: PETCO Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Braves
|-120
|+100
|9
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Braves Recent Betting Performance
- In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Braves have a record of 8-2.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents have failed to hit the over three times.
- The Braves have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
Braves Betting Records & Stats
- The Braves have won 75% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (12-4).
- When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, Atlanta has gone 12-4 (75%).
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Braves' implied win probability is 54.5%.
- Atlanta has played in 18 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 10 times (10-7-1).
- The Braves have had a spread set for only one game this season, and they covered.
Braves Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|4-3
|10-1
|5-1
|9-3
|8-3
|6-1
