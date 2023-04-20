The Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets are doing battle in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 3 on tap.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the 76ers vs. Nets matchup.

76ers vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Thursday, April 20, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, YES2, and NBCS-PH

TNT, YES2, and NBCS-PH Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

76ers vs. Nets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

76ers vs. Nets Betting Trends

The 76ers are outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game with a +354 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.2 points per game (14th in the NBA) and allow 110.9 per outing (third in the league).

The Nets put up 113.4 points per game (19th in league) while allowing 112.5 per outing (eighth in NBA). They have a +70 scoring differential.

These two teams score 228.6 points per game combined, 19.1 more than this game's total.

Combined, these teams allow 223.4 points per game, 13.9 more points than this matchup's total.

Philadelphia is 48-34-0 ATS this season.

Brooklyn is 42-39-1 ATS this year.

76ers Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Joel Embiid 30.5 -110 23.0 Joel Embiid 30.5 -110 33.1 James Harden 19.5 -110 15.5 James Harden 19.5 -110 21.0 Tyrese Maxey 19.5 -120 23.0

