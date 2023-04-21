Austin Riley -- hitting .256 with a double, two home runs, four walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Houston Astros, with Hunter Brown on the hill, on April 21 at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Austin Riley At The Plate

  • Riley is batting .282 with two doubles, four home runs and 11 walks.
  • In 78.9% of his games this year (15 of 19), Riley has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (21.1%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has gone deep in four games this year (21.1%), homering in 4.7% of his chances at the plate.
  • In nine games this season (47.4%), Riley has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 10 games this year (52.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 12
6 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (58.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (33.3%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (58.3%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The Astros pitching staff is eighth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Astros have a 3.31 team ERA that ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to allow 20 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
  • Brown (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 1.93 ERA in 18 2/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.
  • His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when the right-hander went seven innings, surrendering no earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 1.93, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .200 batting average against him.
