The Boston Celtics and the Atlanta Hawks will square off in Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. Hawks matchup in this article.

Hawks vs. Celtics Game Info

  • Date: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS
  • Location: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Venue: State Farm Arena

Hawks vs. Celtics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Celtics Moneyline Hawks Moneyline
DraftKings Celtics (-5.5) 228.5 -210 +180 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Celtics (-5.5) 228.5 -210 +170 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Celtics (-5) 228.5 -208 +175 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Celtics (-5.5) 228.5 -200 +170 Bet on this game with Tipico

Hawks vs. Celtics Betting Trends

  • The Celtics are outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game with a +535 scoring differential overall. They put up 117.9 points per game (fourth in the NBA) and allow 111.4 per contest (fourth in the league).
  • The Hawks score 118.4 points per game (third in NBA) and give up 118.1 (25th in league) for a +24 scoring differential overall.
  • The two teams combine to score 236.3 points per game, 7.8 more points than this matchup's total.
  • These teams allow 229.5 points per game combined, one more point than this matchup's total.
  • Boston has covered 45 times in 82 chances against the spread this season.
  • Atlanta is 35-44-3 ATS this season.

Hawks Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season)
Trae Young 25.5 -105 26.2
Dejounte Murray 20.5 -125 20.5
De'Andre Hunter 14.5 -110 15.4
Bogdan Bogdanovic 12.5 -125 14.0
John Collins 11.5 -130 13.1

