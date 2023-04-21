The Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks are meeting in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 3 coming up.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Hawks and Celtics.

Hawks vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks are shooting 48.3% from the field, two% higher than the 46.3% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Atlanta has a 30-20 record in games the team collectively shoots over 46.3% from the field.

The Hawks are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 20th.

The Hawks average seven more points per game (118.4) than the Celtics give up to opponents (111.4).

Atlanta is 39-23 when it scores more than 111.4 points.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

At home the Hawks are better offensively, scoring 119.6 points per game, compared to 117.2 away. They're also better defensively, conceding 117.4 points per game at home, and 118.9 away.

At home Atlanta is giving up 117.4 points per game, 1.5 fewer points than it is on the road (118.9).

At home the Hawks are collecting 25.3 assists per game, 0.6 more than away (24.7).

Hawks Injuries