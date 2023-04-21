The Atlanta Hawks, Saddiq Bey included, will be in action at 7:00 PM on Friday versus the Boston Celtics in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In this piece we'll break down Bey's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Saddiq Bey Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 13.8 10.7 Rebounds 3.5 4.7 4.8 Assists -- 1.5 2.0 PRA -- 20 17.5 PR -- 18.5 15.5 3PM 1.5 2.0 1.3



Saddiq Bey Insights vs. the Celtics

Bey's opponents, the Celtics, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.9 possessions per game, while his Hawks average 102.9 per game, which ranks 10th among NBA teams.

The Celtics give up 111.4 points per game, fourth-ranked in the NBA.

On the glass, the Celtics have conceded 44 rebounds per game, which puts them 18th in the NBA.

The Celtics allow 23.1 assists per contest, second-ranked in the NBA.

The Celtics are the fifth-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 11.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Saddiq Bey vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/18/2023 15 0 1 0 0 0 0 4/15/2023 24 6 4 3 1 0 2 4/9/2023 15 9 4 3 1 0 3 3/11/2023 26 17 5 0 4 0 1 2/6/2023 30 14 6 4 1 1 2 11/12/2022 30 10 2 2 2 0 1 11/9/2022 33 18 4 0 1 0 1

