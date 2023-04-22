Braves vs. Astros: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves take the field against Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros at Truist Park on Saturday, at 7:20 PM ET.
The favored Braves have -115 moneyline odds against the underdog Astros, who are listed at -105. The over/under is 8 runs for the game (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds to go under).
Braves vs. Astros Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV: BSSO
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Braves
|-115
|-105
|8
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Braves Recent Betting Performance
- The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won eight of those contests.
- The Braves and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in their last 10 games with a total.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Braves' last 10 games.
Braves Betting Records & Stats
- The Braves have won 66.7% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (12-6).
- Atlanta has gone 12-6 (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Braves' implied win probability is 53.5%.
- Atlanta has combined with opponents to go over the total 11 times this season for an 11-8-1 record against the over/under.
- The Braves have had a run line set for only one outing this season, and they covered.
Braves Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|4-4
|10-2
|5-2
|9-4
|8-5
|6-1
