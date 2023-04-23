The Atlanta Hawks, Bogdan Bogdanovic included, will be in action at 7:00 PM on Sunday against the Boston Celtics in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his previous game, a 130-122 win against the Celtics, Bogdanovic tallied 15 points.

We're going to examine Bogdanovic's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Bogdan Bogdanovic Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 14.0 13.6 Rebounds 2.5 3.0 2.9 Assists 2.5 2.8 2.7 PRA -- 19.8 19.2 PR -- 17 16.5 3PM 2.5 2.7 2.8



Looking to bet on one or more of Bogdan Bogdanovic's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Bogdan Bogdanovic Insights vs. the Celtics

Bogdanovic is responsible for taking 8.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 11.3 per game.

He's taken 6.7 threes per game, or 14.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Bogdanovic's Hawks average 102.9 possessions per game, which ranks 10th among NBA teams, while the Celtics have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 16th with 101.9 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Celtics have conceded 111.4 points per contest, which is fourth-best in the NBA.

The Celtics are the 18th-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 44 rebounds per game.

Allowing 23.1 assists per game, the Celtics are the second-ranked squad in the league.

The Celtics give up 11.6 made 3-pointers per game, fifth-ranked in the NBA.

Bogdan Bogdanovic vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/21/2023 22 15 4 1 3 1 1 4/18/2023 33 18 2 4 4 0 2 4/15/2023 28 9 4 4 2 2 2

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Bogdanovic or any of his Hawks teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.