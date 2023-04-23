Braves vs. Astros: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Max Fried will start for the Atlanta Braves on Sunday at Truist Park against Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros. First pitch is at 1:30 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.
Oddsmakers list the Braves as -140 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Astros +115 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 8 runs for the game (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds to go under).
Braves vs. Astros Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Braves
|-140
|+115
|8
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Braves Recent Betting Performance
- The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.
- The Braves and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in their last 10 games with a total.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Braves' last 10 games.
Braves Betting Records & Stats
- The Braves have won 12 of the 18 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (66.7%).
- In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, Atlanta has a record of 10-2 (83.3%).
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Braves' implied win probability is 58.3%.
- Atlanta has had an over/under set by bookmakers 21 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 12 of those games (12-8-1).
- The Braves have had a run line set for just one contest this season, and they covered.
Braves Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|4-5
|10-2
|5-2
|9-5
|8-5
|6-2
