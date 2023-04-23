Clint Capela and the rest of the Atlanta Hawks take on the Boston Celtics in the NBA Playoffs on Sunday, at 7:00 PM ET.

In a 130-122 win over the Celtics (his last game) Capela put up 10 points and 11 rebounds.

In this piece we'll examine Capela's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Clint Capela Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 12.0 11.0 Rebounds 10.5 11.0 9.5 Assists -- 0.9 0.5 PRA 20.5 23.9 21 PR -- 23 20.5



Clint Capela Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, he's put up 7.1% of the Hawks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.2 per contest.

Capela's opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th in the NBA with 101.9 possessions per game, while his Hawks rank 10th in possessions per game with 102.9.

Allowing 111.4 points per game, the Celtics are the fourth-ranked squad in the league defensively.

On the glass, the Celtics have conceded 44 rebounds per game, which puts them 18th in the league.

Conceding 23.1 assists per contest, the Celtics are the second-ranked team in the NBA.

Clint Capela vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/21/2023 25 10 11 0 0 0 1 4/18/2023 22 4 7 0 0 1 2 4/15/2023 27 12 8 0 0 0 1 3/11/2023 21 12 9 0 0 0 0 11/16/2022 18 7 8 0 0 0 0

