The Boston Celtics are 7-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on Sunday, starting at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS. The Celtics have a 2-1 lead in the series.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

Hawks vs. Celtics Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS

TNT, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Hawks with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Hawks vs. Celtics Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 118 - Hawks 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Celtics

Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 7)

Hawks (+ 7) Pick OU: Over (231)



The Celtics' .537 ATS win percentage (44-35-3 ATS Record) is higher than the Hawks' .427 mark (35-45-2 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

As a 7-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Atlanta is 3-2 against the spread compared to the 18-20-1 ATS record Boston racks up as a 7-point favorite.

Boston and its opponents have exceeded the total 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82). That's less often than Atlanta and its opponents have (46 out of 82).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Celtics are 53-21, while the Hawks are 12-22 as moneyline underdogs.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Hawks Performance Insights

On offense, Atlanta is the third-best team in the NBA (118.4 points per game). Defensively, it is 25th (118.1 points allowed per game).

This season the Hawks are ranked 18th in the league in assists at 25 per game.

At 10.8 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.2% from downtown, the Hawks are 24th and 21st in the NBA, respectively, in those categories.

Atlanta takes 33.1% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 66.9% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 24.1% of Atlanta's buckets are 3-pointers, and 75.9% are 2-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.