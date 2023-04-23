When the Boston Celtics (57-25) and Atlanta Hawks (41-41) match up at State Farm Arena on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, Jayson Tatum and Dejounte Murray will be two players to watch.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Celtics

Game Day: Sunday, April 23

Sunday, April 23 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Hawks' Last Game

On Friday, the Hawks defeated the Celtics 130-122, led by Young with 32 points. Tatum was the high scorer for the losing team with 29 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Trae Young 32 6 9 1 2 2 Dejounte Murray 25 6 5 1 0 2 Bogdan Bogdanovic 15 4 1 1 1 3

Hawks Players to Watch

Young is the Hawks' top scorer (26.2 points per game, 10th in NBA) and assist man (10.2, second in NBA), and delivers 3 rebounds.

Murray gets the Hawks 20.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game. He also averages 1.5 steals (ninth in league) and 0.3 blocked shots.

Clint Capela is No. 1 on the Hawks in rebounding (11 per game), and posts 12 points and 0.9 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Onyeka Okongwu is putting up 9.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, making 63.8% of his shots from the field (sixth in league).

Saddiq Bey gives the Hawks 13.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Dejounte Murray 20.8 4.7 4.6 1.7 0 1.5 Trae Young 17.4 2.1 8.7 1.1 0.2 0.9 Saddiq Bey 11.3 5.3 2.1 1.2 0 1.6 Onyeka Okongwu 9.9 6.8 0.8 0.3 1.8 0.2 Clint Capela 9.2 7.9 0.4 0.9 0.6 0

