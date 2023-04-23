The Atlanta Hawks, John Collins included, square off versus the Boston Celtics at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his previous game, a 130-122 win versus the Celtics, Collins totaled eight points.

Let's look at Collins' prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

John Collins Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 13.1 12.0 Rebounds 5.5 6.5 6.1 Assists -- 1.2 1.0 PRA -- 20.8 19.1 PR -- 19.6 18.1 3PM 1.5 1.0 1.6



John Collins Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, John Collins has made 5.1 shots per game, which accounts for 9.8% of his team's total makes.

He's knocked down 1.0 threes per game, or 7.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Collins' opponents, the Celtics, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.9 possessions per game, while his Hawks average 102.9 per game, which ranks 10th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Celtics are fourth in the NBA, allowing 111.4 points per game.

On the glass, the Celtics are 18th in the NBA, allowing 44 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Celtics have given up 23.1 per game, second in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Celtics have allowed 11.6 makes per game, fifth in the NBA.

John Collins vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/21/2023 21 8 5 1 2 0 0 4/18/2023 30 5 6 1 1 1 0 4/15/2023 29 12 4 1 0 2 0 3/11/2023 30 11 9 1 0 1 0 11/16/2022 32 12 3 0 0 3 0

