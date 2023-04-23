Sam Hilliard -- hitting .318 with two doubles, a home run, five walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the mound, on April 23 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Astros.

Sam Hilliard Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Sam Hilliard At The Plate

  • Hilliard is hitting .324 with three doubles, a home run and six walks.
  • In eight of 15 games this year (53.3%) Hilliard has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (26.7%).
  • He has hit a home run in one game this season.
  • Hilliard has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • In seven of 15 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Sam Hilliard Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 6
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
  • The Astros' 3.33 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Astros rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (22 total, one per game).
  • Javier (2-0 with a 3.68 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his fifth of the season.
  • His last appearance was on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
  • The 26-year-old's 3.68 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.136 WHIP ranks 26th, and 7.8 K/9 ranks 47th among qualifying pitchers this season.
