Sean Murphy and the Atlanta Braves take the field on Monday at Truist Park against Edward Cabrera, who is starting for the Miami Marlins. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

Braves vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank fourth in MLB play with 30 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Atlanta's .430 slugging percentage is ninth-best in baseball.

The Braves are 10th in the majors with a .253 batting average.

Atlanta ranks 12th in runs scored with 106 (4.8 per game).

The Braves are seventh in baseball with an on-base percentage of .333.

The Braves strike out 9.7 times per game to rank 24th in the majors.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.0 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.

Atlanta has the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.47).

The Braves have the 16th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.289).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Spencer Strider (2-0 with a 2.45 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his fifth of the season.

The right-hander's last time out was on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he went six scoreless innings while allowing only one hit.

Strider will try to go five or more innings for his fifth straight start. He's averaging 5.5 frames per outing.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 4/18/2023 Padres W 8-1 Away Spencer Strider Blake Snell 4/19/2023 Padres L 1-0 Away Charlie Morton Nick Martínez 4/21/2023 Astros L 6-4 Home Bryce Elder Hunter Brown 4/22/2023 Astros L 6-3 Home Kyle Wright Framber Valdez 4/23/2023 Astros L 5-2 Home Max Fried Cristian Javier 4/24/2023 Marlins - Home Spencer Strider Edward Cabrera 4/25/2023 Marlins - Home Charlie Morton Daniel Castano 4/26/2023 Marlins - Home Bryce Elder Sandy Alcantara 4/27/2023 Marlins - Home Kyle Wright Braxton Garrett 4/28/2023 Mets - Away Max Fried David Peterson 4/29/2023 Mets - Away Spencer Strider Tylor Megill

