On Monday, Vaughn Grissom (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Atlanta Braves play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Edward Cabrera. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Vaughn Grissom Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Monday, April 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera

Edward Cabrera TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Vaughn Grissom At The Plate

Grissom is batting .273 with a double and a walk.

In seven of nine games this year (77.8%), Grissom has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In nine games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

Grissom has had an RBI in three games this season.

He has not scored a run this season.

Vaughn Grissom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 6 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings