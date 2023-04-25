Austin Riley Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Marlins - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Austin Riley (.273 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 100 points below season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Bryan Hoeing. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Marlins.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley is batting .271 with three doubles, five home runs and 14 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 67th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage, and 47th in slugging.
- In 17 of 23 games this season (73.9%) Riley has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (21.7%).
- Looking at the 23 games he has played this year, he's homered in five of them (21.7%), and in 4.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Riley has picked up an RBI in 11 games this year (47.8%), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (13.0%).
- He has scored in 52.2% of his games this season (12 of 23), with two or more runs three times (13.0%).
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|12
|8 (72.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (75.0%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (8.3%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (58.3%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (33.3%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (58.3%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Marlins' 4.43 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (27 total, 1.2 per game).
- Hoeing gets the call to start for the Marlins, his first of the season.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 26-year-old righty.
