Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (15-8) will host Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins (12-11) at Truist Park on Tuesday, April 25, with a start time of 7:20 PM ET.

The Braves have been listed as -225 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Marlins (+185). A 9-run total is set for this game.

Braves vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton - ATL (2-2, 3.22 ERA) vs Bryan Hoeing - MIA (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Braves vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Braves vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have been favorites in 20 games this season and won 13 (65%) of those contests.

The Braves have played five times as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter, and earned a victory in each game.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Atlanta has a 69.2% chance to win.

The Braves have a 6-3 record across the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times.

The Marlins have come away with six wins in the 13 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Marlins have been listed as an underdog of +185 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 2-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, Miami and its opponents are 2-7-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Braves vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+145) Sean Murphy 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+145) Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+160) Ozzie Albies 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+155) Austin Riley 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+140)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +550 1st 1st

